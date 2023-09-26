Impact holding “Gut Check” tryouts in the UK

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce “Gut Check” tryouts for the October UK tour.

IMPACT Wrestling is looking for the next pro wrestling stars as two Gut Check tryout events are confirmed in conjunction with the upcoming UK Invasion Tour.

IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check, launched in 2012, gives pro wrestlers around the world a chance to showcase their skill and ability in front of a distinguished panel of judges. The winners will receive a Developmental Contract and bursary with IMPACT Wrestling in Canada, training at the Can-Am Dojo and the possibility to earn a contract to join the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check will be held on Wednesday, October 25th in Glasgow, Scotland, and then again on Sunday, October 29th in Coventry, England.

The judges for the UK Gut Check events will be IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore, former seven-time Knockouts World Champion and Hall of Famer Gail Kim and Scottish wrestling star and former IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry.

Registration for both Gut Check events can be found at https://impactwrestling.com/ 2023-impact-wrestling-uk-gut- check-registration/ with a fee of $100 USD (£80 GBP).

The Gut Check winners will receive a Developmental Contract with IMPACT Wrestling in Canada, including up to six months training at the famed Can-Am Dojo in Windsor, Ontario, and a bursary toward living expenses.

Coaches at the Can-Am Dojo include former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander, reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley, reigning X Division Champion Chris Sabin and Scott D’Amore, among other longtime pro wrestling stars.

The details for the UK Gut Check events are:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Location: Park Villa Community Sports Hub

Address: 337 Langlands Road in Glasgow, Scotland G51 4AW

Registration: 6-7 p.m.

Gut Check: 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Location: HMV Empire

Address: 22 Hertford Street in Coventry, England CV1 1LF

Registration: 12-1 p.m.

Gut Check: 1-4 p.m.

GUT CHECK REGISTRATION:

https://impactwrestling.com/ 2023-impact-wrestling-uk-gut- check-registration/

Fans with tickets to either of the shows in Coventry are invited to watch Gut Check for free. No fans will be admitted to the Glasgow Gut Check session.

IMPACT Wrestling’s UK Invasion Tour is shaping up to be one of the best in company history with four consecutive nights of high-energy, action-packed pro wrestling on these dates:

Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

Friday, October 27 at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England

Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

Sunday, October 29 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

The UK Invasion Tour will feature IMPACT Wrestling stars including World Champion Alex Shelley, Josh Alexander, X Division Champion Chris Sabin, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Rhino and many more.

The IMPACT Titanium Ticket Package, available for all four shows, is perk-filled including:

* Front-row seat

* Pre-show afternoon tea with IMPACT stars

* Post-show commemorative ringside photo

* Limited-edition, autographed tour poster

* Exclusive meet & greets

* Personalized cameo-style video message from an IMPACT star

* Exclusive zoom Q&A with IMPACT stars

* First fans admitted into the arena

* 10 percent discount off all arena merchandise

For more information on the UK Invasion Tour, including tickets, go to: www.impactwrestling.com

Powell’s POV: The TNA Gut Check concept started back in 2004 and became a television segment in April 2012. It’s unclear whether the current version of Gut Check will air on the weekly Impact television series.