WWE officially announces the signing of Jade Cargill

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the signing of Jade Cargill.

STAMFORD, Conn., September 26, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced it has signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. Cargill, a standout performer who has earned accolades as an industry-renowned talent, will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Powell’s POV: No finger pointing photo with Paul Levesque?!? I suppose he is kinda busy these days. It will be very interesting to see how long Cargill stay at the Performance Center lasts and whether she makes a stop in NXT before going to the main roster.