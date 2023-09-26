WWE officially announces the signing of Jade Cargill

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the signing of Jade Cargill.
STAMFORD, Conn., September 26, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced it has signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. Cargill, a standout performer who has earned accolades as an industry-renowned talent, will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Powell’s POV: No finger pointing photo with Paul Levesque?!? I suppose he is kinda busy these days. It will be very interesting to see how long Cargill stay at the Performance Center lasts and whether she makes a stop in NXT before going to the main roster.
A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game…
Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill, to the @WWEUniverse. https://t.co/hBTXhPLkI7
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 26, 2023
She’ll appear at No Mercy in the crowd most likely.