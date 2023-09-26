What's happening...

WWE officially announces the signing of Jade Cargill

September 26, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the signing of Jade Cargill.

STAMFORD, Conn., September 26, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced it has signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. Cargill, a standout performer who has earned accolades as an industry-renowned talent, will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Powell’s POV: No finger pointing photo with Paul Levesque?!? I suppose he is kinda busy these days. It will be very interesting to see how long Cargill stay at the Performance Center lasts and whether she makes a stop in NXT before going to the main roster.

  1. Tom September 26, 2023 @ 10:25 am

    She’ll appear at No Mercy in the crowd most likely.

