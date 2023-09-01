WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: John Cena returns tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-John Cena returns

-Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

-Jimmy Uso returns

-The final push for WWE Payback

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center.