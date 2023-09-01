AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Battle Royale for a shot at the ROH Tag Team Titles at All Out (Entrants: “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd, Darius Marin and Action Andretti, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth, “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, John Silver Alex Reynolds).

-Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay

-Hangman Page vs. Bryan Keith

Powell’s POV: Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.