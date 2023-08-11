AEW All In lineup: The latest card for the Wembley Stadium event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 27 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. one TBD in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a coffin match

-(Pre-Show) “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The ROH Tag Title match was made official, and Saraya beat Skye Blue to qualify for the AEW Women’s Championship four-way during Friday’s AEW Rampage. The winner of The Bunny vs. Britt Baker on Wednesday’s Dynamite be the final qualifier for the four-way match. CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe was strongly teased as an All In match on Collision, but it has not been made official. All In will be available on pay-per-view television in the United States and via FITE.TV internationally. Join me for my live review of All In on August 27 beginning with the one-hour Zero Hour pre-show at 11CT/noon ET and the main card at noonCT/1ET. A same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).