AEW Dynamite results (8/9): Powell’s live review of Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam for the FTW Title, The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, MJF and Adam Cole, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jey for the AEW Women’s Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 201)

Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

Aired live August 9, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired… Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary…

Jericho Appreciation Society members Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker were in the ring. Menard introduced Chris Jericho, who came out to his “Judas” theme for the JAS mandator meeting.

Jericho started by saying “good one, guys.” He said they came to the ring without him and didn’t tell him, but he came out as their friend. Jericho said he knows they’ve had a lot of problems, but he was interrupted.

Garcia cut off Jericho and told him to stop talking and listen to what they had to say. Garcia recalled being hit with a baseball bat and being pinned by Jericho last week. Garcia spoke about how he chose Jericho over his idol. Garcia said that Jericho isn’t choosing him, so he could not longer choose Jericho. Garcia danced in Jericho’s face and then left the ring and headed to the back.

Hager spoke about going all over the world with Jericho and said Jericho has made him a lot of money. Hager said that it’s okay if they have to cut ties. Hager said they have a lot of options. He said everyone knows he likes his hat. Hager said he wanted everyone to know that he doesn’t appreciate Jericho. Hager left the ring.

Jericho told the remaining JAS members that they have to admit they are in a better place than they would have been had it not been for him. Jericho spoke about Jay having a title match. Melo said she used to be proud to be in a group with Jericho. She said now she feels sick. Melo said it seemed like Jericho couldn’t make a decision. Melo said she was going to go have her baby and come back and become a champion without him because she quit.

Jay said Jericho has helped them out a bit, but tonight she was being selfish because she learned from the best. Jay said it was about winning the AEW Women’s Championship and it’s not about appreciating Jericho. Jay dropped the mic and left the ring.

Parker spoke of the pride he takes in being in JAS. Parker said he’s given Jericho everything he had, then asked what Jericho has given him. Parker said he didn’t want to do it, but Jericho gave him no choice. Parker said he had nothing left to give Jericho and then exited the ring.

Menard said Jericho was his childhood hero. He said he bought a Jericho t-shirt with his first paycheck. He recalled having no job while his wife was eight months pregnant and being invited to Jericho’s home, which led to him getting his job. Menard said the time in JAS has been like a dream for him. Menard wondered why guys he came up with like Kevin Steen and Eddie Kingston hate Jericho’s guts, and then said now he knows why. Menard left the ring.

Guevara slapped the mic out of Jericho’s hand and told him that he needed him to listen for once. Guevara said he had Jericho’s back. He said he went from challenging for the world title to fighting another one of Jericho’s battles. He said he put Sting through a table, not because he wanted to, but rather because he did it for Jericho. Guevara said he’s loyal and he wasn’t walking out on Jericho. Guevara said it seemed like Jericho had a lot to work out and once he did, maybe he’d be there. Guevara exited through the crowd…

Excalibur hyped The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys for after the commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Finally! The wrestlers are played their parts well and the segment was solid. I like that Guevara still showed some loyalty to Jericho so that it wasn’t a case of everyone doing the same thing. I enjoy watching many of the JAS wrestlers, but the joke got old in a hurry and the faction overstayed its welcome. Furthermore, AEW has more factions than it needs. I get that Don Callis is launching the Callis Family and that has real potential, but I’m hopeful that we won’t see the others join factions or form new factions.

Jericho was shown walking somberly backstage when Renee Paquette approached him for comment. Don Callis interrupted and said he was sorry if he had anything to do with what happened. Jericho said it was fine. He also said he made up his mind regarding the idea of joining the Callis Family and said they could make the announcement next week…

Powell’s POV: Good episodic television. There was no reason for Jericho to give his answer tonight when it can serve as a strong hook for next week’s Dynamite.

Highlights aired from AEW Collision of FTR challenging the Young Bucks to face them at Wembley Stadium… The Young Bucks made their entrance followed by The Hardys and their crew…

1. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy (w/Ethan Page, Brother Zay). Excalibur spoke about how few tag team matches the Bucks have worked recently. The Bucks were in offensive control heading into a PIP break. [C]