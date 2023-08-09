AEW All In lineup: The current card for the Wembley Stadium event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 27 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. two TBD in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a coffin match

-(Pre-Show) “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The winners of Saraya vs. Skye Blue on Friday’s Rampage, and The Bunny vs. Britt Baker on next week’s Dynamite will qualify for the four-way match. CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe was strongly teased as an All In match on Collision, but it has not been made official. All In will be available on pay-per-view television in the United States and via FITE.TV internationally.