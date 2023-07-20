What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the Blood & Guts match

July 20, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 953,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 825,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.34 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.57 rating on USA Network. The July 20, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 910,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic Fyter Fest night two.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne July 20, 2023 @ 6:53 pm

    I said 925-950, so I’m chalking that up as a win. They’ll be down around 825 next week.

    Reply

