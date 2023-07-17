NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship
-Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios
-Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin
-Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and Scrypts
-Tony D’Angelo’s homecoming
Powell's POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.
