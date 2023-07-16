What's happening...

07/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 267): Powell’s review of the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view

July 16, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his full review of the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view that included Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity for the Knockouts Title, Scott D’Amore and Eric Young vs. Bully Ray and Deaner, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 267) – Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Review.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

