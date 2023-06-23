WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins provides an update on his storyline injuries

-Dominik Mysterio addresses Cody Rhodes

-The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match summit with all six entrants appearing

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be held in Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena.