AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn

-Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and AR Fox

-Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia

-Blind Eliminator Tournament for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: I have no idea what a Blind Eliminator Tournament entails. Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Next week’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).