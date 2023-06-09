Impact Wrestling Against All Odds lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Against All Odds event that will be held tonight in Columbus, Ohio at Ohio Expo Center.

-Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Jason Hotch and John Skyler for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin for the X Division Title

-Joe Hendry vs. Dirty Dango for the Digital Media Championship

-Nick Aldis, Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, and Heath vs. Moose, Mike Bailey, Rich Swann and PCO in the first part of the 8-4-1 match (the winning team meets in a four-way match for a shot at the Impact World Championship)

-Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly in a Dog Collar match

-Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Madman Fulton vs. Deaner, Kon, and Angels in an Ohio Street Fight

-Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savanah Evans

-Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian

Powell’s POV: The show is available for Impact Plus subscribers or as a FITE TV pay-per-view for $9.99. The pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET.