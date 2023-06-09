ROH on HonorClub results (6/8): Rey Fenix vs. Gravity, Tony Khan names two men to the ROH Board of Directors, Willow Nightingale vs. Rachel Ellering for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona vs. Marcus Kross, Eli Isom, and Cheeseburger in a Proving Ground match, Willie Mack vs. Dralistico

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 15)

Taped June 4, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios

Streamed June 8, 2023 on HonorClub

1. Kyle Fletcher beat Christopher Daniels.

2. Matt Sydal over Zack Clayton.

3. Dralistico beat Willie Mack.

Tony Khan announced that Jerry Lynn and Stokely Hathaway are on the ROH Board of Directors.

4. Willow Nightingale defeated Rachel Ellering for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

5. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona defeated Marcus Kross, Eli Isom, and Cheeseburger in a Proving Ground match.

6. Mercedes Martinez over Vertvixen.

7. Lee Moriarty defeated Griff Garrison.

8. Kiera Hogan defeated Robyn Renegade.

9. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver beat Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry.

10. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and AR Fox over Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J.

11. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett beat El Combarde and El Dragon.

12. Rey Fenix beat Gravity.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are normally available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, he is unable to cover the show this week due to illness. His coverage will resume next week.