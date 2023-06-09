6/9 Impact Wrestling Against All Odds results: Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. The Good Hands for the Impact Tag Titles, Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin for the X Division Title, the 8-4-1 match for a shot at the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Against All Odds

Streamed live June 9, 2023 on Impact Plus and FITE.TV

Columbus, Ohio at Ohio Expo Center

Against All Odds Pre-Show

1. KiLynn King beat Nevaeh.

2. Joe Hendry beat Dirty Dango to retain the Digital Media Championship.

Against All Odds Main Card

1. Frankie Kazarian beat Eddie Edwards.

2. Ace Austin and Chris Bey beat Jason Hotch and John Skyler to retain the Impact Tag Team Titles.

3. Masha Slamovich defeated Killer Kelly in a Dog Collar match.

4. Chris Sabin defeated Trey Miguel to win the X Division Championship.

5. Nick Aldis, Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, and Heath defeated Mike Bailey, Moose, Rich Swann, and PCO in the first part of the 8-4-1 match.

5B. Nick Aldis defeated Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, and Heath in the second part of the 8-4-1 match to earn an Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary.

6. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity defeated Gisele Shaw and Savanah Evans.

7. Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Madman Fulton beat Deaner, Kon, and Angels in an Ohio Street Fight.

8. Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin to win the Impact World Championship.