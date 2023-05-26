05/26 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Samoa Joe and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Serpentico in a Proving Ground match, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Promise Braxton in a Proving Ground match, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Willie Mack and Ninja Mack

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Samoa Joe and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Serpentico in a Proving Ground match, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Promise Braxton in a Proving Ground match, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Willie Mack and Ninja Mack, and more (18:01)…

Click here for the May 26 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

