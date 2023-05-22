WWE Raw in Hershey (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Bryan Danielson, Scott Putski, Traci Brooks, Joe Coffey, Santana Garrett, Wade Keller, Kota Ibushi, Mr. T, Leva Bates, Road Dogg, Akam, Brian Pillman, Chris Benoit, Randy Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. The show includes appearances by Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, and will feature the brand’s final push for Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Bryan Danielson is 42 today.

-Scott Putski is 57 today.

-Traci Brooks is 48 today.

-Joe Coffey is 35 today.

-Santana Garrett is 35 today.

-Happy birthday to Wade Keller, who is 52 today.

-The late Brian Pillman was born on May 22, 1962. He died on October 5, 1997 of heart disease at age 35.

-71 years ago, Mr. T’s mother gave birth to Mr. T (Lawrence Tureaud).

-Kota Ibushi turned 41 on Sunday.

-Leva Bates turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late Chris Benoit was born on May 21, 1967. He took his own life at age 40 on June 24, 2007 after killing his wife Nancy and son Daniel.

-Brian “Road Dogg” James turned 54 on Saturday.

-Akam (Sunny Dhinsa) of the AOP tag team turned 30 on Saturday.

-Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) died at age 58 on May 20, 2011. Savage was driving when he became unresponsive and crashed into a tree.