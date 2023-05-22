Perry Lee dead at age 64

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The death of Peggy Lee at age 64 was announced on Monday. The date and cause of death were not revealed by the Cauliflower Alley Club.
Powell’s POV: Lee also worked under the name of Peggy Lee Leather and briefly as Peggy Lee Pringle. She has runs in the WWF, AWA, David McLane’s women’s promotions, and several additional territories and independents. My condolences to Lee’s family and friends.
It’s with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of the legendary Peggy Lee Leather at the age of 64. Our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans the world over. Thank you so much for the everlasting memories left behind during your journey in life. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/6Rv3CiiHOm
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) May 22, 2023
Be the first to comment