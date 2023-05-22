Perry Lee dead at age 64

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The death of Peggy Lee at age 64 was announced on Monday. The date and cause of death were not revealed by the Cauliflower Alley Club.

Powell’s POV: Lee also worked under the name of Peggy Lee Leather and briefly as Peggy Lee Pringle. She has runs in the WWF, AWA, David McLane’s women’s promotions, and several additional territories and independents. My condolences to Lee’s family and friends.