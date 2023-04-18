Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography on Iron Sheik, WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Iron Sheik delivered 452,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 21st in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper averaged 357,000 viewers for A&E and finished 26th in the cable ratings with a 0.11 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Dusty Rhodes biography tallied 461,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker and Randy Orton had 427,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.