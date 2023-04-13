AEW Dynamite rating for the show Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 866,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 877,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

-The third edition of AEW All Access had 281,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the key demo. Last week’s edition of AEW All Access had 339,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, down from last week’s 0.30 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.59 rating on USA Network. The April 13, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 977,000 viewers and a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic.