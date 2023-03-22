What's happening...

NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The latest card for the WrestleMania weekend show

March 22, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday, April 1 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

-Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

-Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria and one TBD in a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. one TBD in a Fatal Five-Way for the NXT North American Championship

-“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Kiana James and Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

-“Chase U” Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate vs. “The Schism” Ava, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid for control of Chase U

Powell’s POV: A battle royal on Tuesday’s go-home show will determine the final entrant in the NXT North American Championship. The Stand & Deliver premium live event will stream on Peacock at noon CT/1ET ahead of WrestleMania 39 night one.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.