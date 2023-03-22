NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The latest card for the WrestleMania weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday, April 1 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

-Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

-Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria and one TBD in a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. one TBD in a Fatal Five-Way for the NXT North American Championship

-“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Kiana James and Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

-“Chase U” Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate vs. “The Schism” Ava, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid for control of Chase U

Powell’s POV: A battle royal on Tuesday’s go-home show will determine the final entrant in the NXT North American Championship. The Stand & Deliver premium live event will stream on Peacock at noon CT/1ET ahead of WrestleMania 39 night one.