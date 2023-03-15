NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The latest card for the WrestleMania weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday, April 1 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

-Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

-Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. additional wrestlers TBD in a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee defends the NXT North American Championship in a Fatal Five-Way

-Kiana James and Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Powell’s POV: Shawn Michaels issued a Twitter statement in which he wrote that he would “possibly have to crown” a new NXT Women’s Champion due to Roxanne Perez’s injury (angle). It’s unclear whether Perez will return to take part in the match or if the title is officially vacated. Michaels also told Lee that he could select his own challengers for the North American Championship match. Finally, Dawn and Fyre won a Triple Threat match to earn the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title shot. The Stand & Deliver premium live event will stream on Peacock at noon CT/1ET ahead of WrestleMania 39 night one.