Great Muta added to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) has been officially added to the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Ric Flair made the announcement on WWE’s “The Bump” online show. “I can’t think of a better guy for the company to honor,” Flair said. Flair also indicated that he will deliver the presentation speech for Muta at the Hall of Fame ceremony that will be held on Friday, March 31 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

Powell’s POV: Muta recently wrapped up a lengthy retirement tour and worked his the final match of his 39-year career on February 21. WWE signed off on Shinsuke Nakamura facing Muta in one of his retirement tour matches on January 1. WWE previously named Rey Mysterio as the first member of the 2023 Hall of Fame class.