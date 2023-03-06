ROH HonorClub TV lineup: The card for Thursday’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH HonorClub TV show.
-Athena vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Samoa Joe vs. Tony Deppen for the ROH TV Title
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Timothy Thatcher for the ROH Pure Championship
-“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams
-Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo
-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Marcus Kross and C4
-Rush and Dralistico vs. Sepentico and Angelico
-Trish Adora vs. Billie Starkz
-Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Jake Crist and “Manscout” Jake Manning
Powell’s POV: The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub.
Are we gonna get an Impact review this week? Or is ROH & Tony the Khan-man more important than Impact since it started up again? I don’t think so. If you have to pick & choose which one you decide to review, why not alternate? That way you’re fair with Impact fans as well. We always get the short end of the stick from reporters.
This again? John Moore did a review of the Impact show. It wasn’t skipped. I didn’t do a Hit List because, well, if you haven’t noticed there’s pro wrestling on in almost every prime time hour these days. I can only do so much. You know this because you pull this plight of the Impact fan victim shit whenever I run out of time for a Hit List. Smackdown is the most popular pro wrestling show on television and even that show doesn’t get a Hit List. I do what I can.