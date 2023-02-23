What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Tony Khan’s announcement and Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

February 23, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.028 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 824,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: The big announcement tease delivered and that’s good news, as it pulled the show out of a bit of a viewership funk. Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.35 rating, up from last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.56 rating on USA Network. The February 23, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.010 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Tom February 23, 2023 @ 3:47 pm

    Damn.
    Alot of people fell for it.I wonder what people actually thought the announcement was?Personally I thought it was about the ROH show and when Adam Cole was brought in I thought he said he was gonna be a part of it..

    Reply
  2. Miroku February 23, 2023 @ 4:04 pm

    Huge benefit of the NBA still being in their post All-Star break.

    Reply

