AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Tony Khan’s announcement and Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.028 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 824,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: The big announcement tease delivered and that’s good news, as it pulled the show out of a bit of a viewership funk. Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.35 rating, up from last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.56 rating on USA Network. The February 23, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.010 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic.