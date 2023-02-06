WWE Raw preview: Top name added, cage match and three Elimination Chamber qualifiers set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar will appear

-Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match

-Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way in a women’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier

-Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest in a men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier

-Montez Ford vs. Elias in a men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Brock Lesnar appearance on Monday afternoon. Raw will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.