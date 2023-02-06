Charlie Norris dead at age 59

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling Charlie Norris (Charley Norris) died at age 59 in Red Lake, Minnesota. The cause and date of his death are unknown as of this update.

Powell’s POV: I saw Charlie work many times for various independent promotions in Minnesota, including Eddie Sharkey’s Pro Wrestling America promotion. He had a brief run in WCW in 1993-1994. He filed a lawsuit against the company for breach of contract and racial discrimination, which was settled out of court. Norris worked independently again following that run and retired in 2006. He worked as a youth counselor and a personal trainer outside of pro wrestling. I didn’t know Charlie well, but he was always very friendly and easy to talk to during our limited conversations. My condolences to his family and friends.

On a side note, there are multiple listings for Norris’s age at the time of his passing, but I believe Greg Oliver’s SlamWrestling.net has the correct age based on some past newspaper stories regarding Norris’s lawsuit against WCW.