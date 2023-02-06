What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Royal Rumble fallout edition

February 6, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.384 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.544 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.67 rating. The February 4, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.151 million viewers and a 0.51 rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show and opposite the Winter Olympics.

