AEW Dynamite rating for the Jay Briscoe tribute edition featuring Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.003 million viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 969,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, up from last week’s 0.31 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.70 rating on USA Network. The January 26, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.100 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Beach Break themed edition.