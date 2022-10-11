WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashey called out Brock Lesnar to meet him on this episode

-Elias returns

Powell’s POV: Lesnar attacked Lashley on last night’s show, which led to Seth Rollins beating a wounded Lashley to win the U.S. Championship. All signs point to Lesnar vs. Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel. Raw will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.