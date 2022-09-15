Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Josh Alexander for the Impact Tag Titles

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

-Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada for the X Division Championship

-Moose and Steve Maclin vs. “Decay” Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

-Killer Kelly vs. Alisha with Tasha Steelz on commentary

Powell’s POV: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match for the Digital Media Championship has been announced for the September 22 edition. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the No Surrender 2008 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on PCO vs. Jonah. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Yuya Uemura vs. Raj Singh. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).