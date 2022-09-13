Bret Hart inducted into the Canada’s Walk of Fame

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Bret Hart was added to Canada’s Walk of Fame on Monday in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta. Hart’s plaque will be added to the Victoria Pavilion, which is the same building that played host to his father’s Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling events. “Coming down here on Friday nights was something I did from the time I was about five years old until I was 27,” Hart stated during a ceremony. “In a lot of ways, it was my playground or my second home right here.” Read more on the induction at CalgaryHerald.com

Powell’s POV: Hart was also given $10,000 to donate to charity as part of his induction. He split the donation between the Siksika Nation’s SN7 and Water First charities. Thanks to Dot Net reader David for passing along the story.