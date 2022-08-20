08/20 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre meet face to face, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Sheamus vs. Happy Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Riddick Moss for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at the Castle

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre meet face to face, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Sheamus vs. Happy Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Riddick Moss for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at the Castle, and more (34:46)…

Click here for the August 20 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

