Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann in an elimination match for a shot at the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory

-Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Championship

-Kenny King vs. Heath

-Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Hurus vs. Trey Miguel in a four-way

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Destination X 2016 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on James Mitchell and The Disciples of the New Church. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET with Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).