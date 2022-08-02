WWE Raw viewership and rating for the SummerSlam fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.230 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.901 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.50 rating.

Powell’s POV: Excellent numbers for Raw coming out of SummerSlam, particularly the first two hours. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.433 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.288 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.969 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The August 1, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.821 million viewers and a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the Tokyo Olympics.