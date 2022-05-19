AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the continuation of the Owen Hart Cup tournament and two Joker reveals

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 922,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 840,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished seventh in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, equal to last week’s 0.33 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.45 rating on USA Network. An NBA Playoff game on TNT topped the cable ratings, and two NHL Playoff games finished higher than Dynamite in the Wednesday ratings. AEW benefitted from the NBA game not starting until the second hour of Dynamite. The May 19, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 821,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the penultimate edition before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.