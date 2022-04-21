Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s go-home show for Rebellion, Impact in 60 theme, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King, and Vincent in an eight-man tag match

-Impact Tag Team Champions Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match

-Ace Austin and Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid

-The final push for Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air No Surrender 2022 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on classic Rebellion pay-per-view matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Heath and Rhino. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.