AEW Dark Elevation preview: Paul Wight returns to the ring on tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Paul Wight vs. Austin Green.
-Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. “The WorkHorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake.
-Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo.
-Diamante and Ashley D’Amboise vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay.
-Dani Mo vs. Serena Deeb.
-Ella Envy vs. Leyla Hirsch.
-Red Velvet vs. Brittany Jade.
-Lucky Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian.
Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.
