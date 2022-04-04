What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: Paul Wight returns to the ring on tonight’s online show

April 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Paul Wight vs. Austin Green.

-Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. “The WorkHorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake.

-Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo.

-Diamante and Ashley D’Amboise vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay.

-Dani Mo vs. Serena Deeb.

-Ella Envy vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-Red Velvet vs. Brittany Jade.

-Lucky Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne April 4, 2022 @ 10:55 am

    The guy who has main evented with Hogan, worked with Mayweather, and been a big name for 20+ years is working his return match on YouTube?

    There’s just no way to defend the cocaine and adderall fueled nonsense that Tiny Con keeps doing to pro wrestling.

