04/02 NXT Stand & Deliver audio review: Powell and Moore on Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT Women’s Championship, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo, Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

April 2, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) and John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Jason Powell and John Moore review NXT Stand & Deliver featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT Women’s Championship, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo, Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship, and more (45:49)…

Click here for the April 2 NXT Stand & Deliver audio review. 

