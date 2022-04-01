MLW Azteca Underground lineup (reports needed): The card for today’s matinee show in Dallas

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Azteca Underground event that will be held today in Dallas, Texas at Gilley’s.

-Alex Hammerstone, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, and King Muertes.

-LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu in an Azteca Apocalypto match.

-Flamita vs. Bandido.

-MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran in a No Holds Barred match.

-Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross.

-NZO vs. KC Navarro.

-Holidead vs. Chik Tormenta.

-Aramis vs. Gino Medina in a Mexican Lumberjack match.

-Mini Abismo, Arez, and a mystery partner vs. Microman, El Dragon, and Aero Star.

-Los Parks vs. EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman.

Powell’s POV: This event will be taped for television. We are looking for reports from MLW Azteca Underground along with all of the events taking place in Dallas this weekend. If you want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com