NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship match headlines Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship.

-Xia Brookside vs. Amale.

-Trent Seven vs. Ashton Smith.

Powell’s POV: Ilja Dragunov vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT UK Championship is set for next week’s show. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Thursday or Friday, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.