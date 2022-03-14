Scott Hall dead at age 63

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Scott Hall died on Monday at age 63. Hall suffered three heart attacks over the weekend when a blood clot broke loose following a hip replacement surgery. He was placed on life support on Saturday in a Marietta, Georgia hospital. Kevin Nash announced via social media that Hall would be removed from life support on Monday morning once his family gathered. Hall is survived by his son Cody and daughter Cassidy. WWE announced the news of Hall’s death at the beginning of Monday’s Raw.
Powell’s POV: I was fortunate enough to be able to follow his career starting with his debut in the AWA territory. He went on to work as the Diamond Stud in WCW, then had a highly successful run in WWE as Razor Ramon. Perhaps the most notable aspect of his career is that he and Kevin Nash left WWE once their contracts expired and signed guaranteed contracts with WCW where they worked as The Outsiders. Hulk Hogan eventually turned heel and joined Hall and Nash as the pillars of the NWO faction. Hall later returned to WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014, and then again with the NWO in 2020. Hall’s history of substance abuse issues have been well chronicled and he served as a cautionary tale for younger wrestlers. After entering multiple rehab facilities throughout his career, he eventually made his most successful bid to stay clean under the care of Dallas Page. My condolences to Hall’s family, his many friends including Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Paul Levesque, and PJ Poloco, as well as his countless fans.
WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.
WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022
I still remember him working a few Crockett matches with Spivey as the American Starships before he popped up in the AWA. His transformation to Razor Ramon was one of the most successful repackaging jobs ever done in pro wrestling. I’m glad he got his personal life turned around in his later years.
RIP Bad Guy, you were a hell of a talent.
Starship Coyote and Starship Eagle! I didn’t get it then and I still don’t get it today.
That was the era of Jefferson Airplane becoming Jefferson Starship, and then finally Starship with their biggest hits being around 85-86, so I’m guessing they were hoping for name similarity to help, but the gimmick didn’t ever get explained.
One of the best to never win an “Official” World Title. Loved his Ladder matches with Shawn, and his IC feud with Jarrett. Then his WCW debut.. my friend and I played as Hall and Nash on WCW vs. The World.. I was always Hall, we only lost by DQ. (no-one wanted to be Hogan or Syxx, shockingly)
Scott Hall, may favorite. you will be sorely missed. And now I’m hiding so I can have a cry
He was one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I still enjoy watching his matches to this day. It’s so sad to say goodbye to The Bad Guy.
The Razor Ramon face turn, losing to then befriending the 1-2-3 Kid, was so very great and memorable. Iconic. Very well done.
Both he and Curt Hennig seemed so meticulous in what they did.