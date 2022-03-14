Scott Hall dead at age 63

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Scott Hall died on Monday at age 63. Hall suffered three heart attacks over the weekend when a blood clot broke loose following a hip replacement surgery. He was placed on life support on Saturday in a Marietta, Georgia hospital. Kevin Nash announced via social media that Hall would be removed from life support on Monday morning once his family gathered. Hall is survived by his son Cody and daughter Cassidy. WWE announced the news of Hall’s death at the beginning of Monday’s Raw.

Powell’s POV: I was fortunate enough to be able to follow his career starting with his debut in the AWA territory. He went on to work as the Diamond Stud in WCW, then had a highly successful run in WWE as Razor Ramon. Perhaps the most notable aspect of his career is that he and Kevin Nash left WWE once their contracts expired and signed guaranteed contracts with WCW where they worked as The Outsiders. Hulk Hogan eventually turned heel and joined Hall and Nash as the pillars of the NWO faction. Hall later returned to WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014, and then again with the NWO in 2020. Hall’s history of substance abuse issues have been well chronicled and he served as a cautionary tale for younger wrestlers. After entering multiple rehab facilities throughout his career, he eventually made his most successful bid to stay clean under the care of Dallas Page. My condolences to Hall’s family, his many friends including Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Paul Levesque, and PJ Poloco, as well as his countless fans.