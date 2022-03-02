NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by a North American Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 551,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 612,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT show finished 70th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. There was stiff competition from cable news, and the second hour of the show ran opposite the State of the Union Address, which aired on the major broadcast networks and multiple cable news networks.