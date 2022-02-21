2/21 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the milestone episode featuring new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and Miz TV on the Elimination Chamber fallout edition

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,500)

Live from Columbia, South Carolina at at Colonial Life Arena

Aired February 21, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with an Elimination Chamber highlights package… The broadcast team was Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton…

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome. Lesnar wore western attire and was all smiles as he walked to the ring. Once at ringside, Lesnar hopped onto the broadcast table and held up his title belt.

Lesnar entered the ring and the crowd serenaded him with a “Suplex City” chant. Lesnar said it was getting hot, and he removed his sweater. “Now where were you?” Lesnar asked the crowd. They resumed their “Suplex City” chant. Lesnar thanked the fans and said he appreciated it.

Paul Heyman interrupted Lesnar with a “Ladies and gentlemen” greeting. Heyman walked onto the stage and tried to introduce himself. “That’s as far as I would go if I were you,” Lesnar said. The fans chanted “you suck” and Lesnar joined in on it.

Heyman said the special counsel for the Tribal Chief does not suck. He said he is the special counsel for the only real heavyweight champion in WWE. Heyman said he was there out of love for their twenty years together.

Heyman brought up the title vs. title match and said, “There’s a roadblock in your way, farm boy.” Heyman said Lesnar might not make it to WrestleMania as champion. Heyman said Lesnar must defend the WWE Championship on March 5 at Madison Square Garden.

“I can still appreciate you, Paul, even though you’re such a dick,” Lesnar said. Heyman said Lesnar would defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at MSG if Lashley clears the concussion protocol. Heyman said he would make sure Lesnar had a worthy of the world’s most famous arena if Lashley didn’t clear concussion protocol.

Lesnar told Heyman that he was doing just fine without him. He informed Heyman that he would be at Smackdown on Friday night to introduce himself as the new WWE Champion to Heyman and Roman Reigns…

Powell’s POV: There was no announcement about the MSG event being televised on March 5. While that could change, I like the idea of making the MSG show feel special, and it should obviously be good for ticket sales. Lesnar continues to be a blast as a babyface. Meanwhile, the fact that WWE is teasing the possibility of Lashley working at MSG would seem to be good news, though they clearly gave themselves an out just in case he’s not ready.

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins were speaking backstage when Kevin Patrick showed up for an interview. Patrick said it didn’t seem like they had a clear path to WrestleMania. Owens said that when they beat Randy Orton and Riddle, they will be added to the Raw Tag Title match in two weeks.

Owens said once they become champions, they could challenge The Usos to face them in a title vs. title match. Rollins walked off, and then Owens called Dallas a “hell hole”…

The Street Profits made their entrance for the opening match against Alpha Academy… [C] The broadcast team hyped Bianca Belair appearing later in the show. They also said Miz’s tag team partner for WrestleMania would be revealed during the Miz TV segment. They also announced that Edge would appear on Raw…

1. Raw Tag Team Champions “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match. The entrance of Gable and Otis was partially televised while the broadcast team ran through the upcoming segments. Gable and Otis worked over Ford at ringside, and then Dawkins performed a dive onto them heading into a break. [C]

The Profits performed a Doomsday Blockbuster on Gable and had him beat, but Otis broke up the pin. Otis took out Dawkins and tagged in. Ford cleared Gable to ringside and then performed a series of strikes. Ford tried to bodyslam Otis, but he couldn’t hold him up. Otis landed on top of Ford and then Gable reached in from the floor and held Ford’s foot down while he was being pinned…

Raw Tag Team Champions “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis defeated “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in 9:05 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Another television loss for the Profits. I’m not crazy about seeing them take so many losses, but they do seem to maintain their popularity with the live crowds, and they were protected to some extent via the way the finish was booked. Meanwhile, Gable and Otis continue to be a lot of fun as the Raw Tag Champions.

Backstage, Tommaso Ciampa was interviewed by Kevin Patrick about facing Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match. He said he wasn’t feeling added pressure because the match was on Raw. Ciampa said he knew just the person to call when he needed a partner.

Finn Balor entered the picture and said that while Raw is his home, he’ll never forget where he came from. Balor said he’d also never forget being in the ring with Ciampa. Balor acknowledged their past issues and said he wanted to start the road to WrestleMania by standing shoulder to shoulder with Ciampa. Balor made his entrance… [C]

Still shows aired from the Elimination Chamber and then Ciampa was shown entering the ring. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode made their entrance. The broadcast team hyped Ciampa vs. Ziggler for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show…

2. Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Ciampa tagged in Balor, then sent Ziggler onto the apron and knocked him to ringside with a knee. Roode grabbed Ciampa, but Balor sent Roode to the floor with a forearm shot. Ciampa held down the top rope while Balor executed a flip dive onto both opponents on the floor. [C]