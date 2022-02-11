2/11 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Goldberg’s latest appearance, Natalya vs. Aliyah in a Dungeon Style showdown match, Sami Zayn’s In Zayn with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,173)

Live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

Aired February 11, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of last week’s segment involving Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Sonya Deville… Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole noted that his usual broadcast partner Pat McAfee was at the Super Bowl…

Sonya Deville stood in the ring with her left arm in a sling to sell Ronda Rousey’s attack from last week, which she called unprovoked and unprofessional. Deville said Rousey and Naomi have no respect for authority. She said there would be consequences for their actions and everyone else’s actions. Deville said she petitioned the office to have Ronda Rousey fined $100,000 and to be fined indefinitely.

Adam Pearce came out and said Deville didn’t check her email. Pearce read an email from Vince McMahon that said Deville had been abusing her power. Vince’s email rejected the petition to fine and suspend Rousey. It also said that Deville is not allowed to lay her hands on Naomi during the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and if she disobeys then her job would be in serious jeopardy.

Naomi made her entrance and joined Deville in the ring. She asked if Deville had never been ripped by her boss before. Naomi recalled the email saying that Deville couldn’t lay a hand on her. She pointed out that it didn’t say anything about her not being able to lay a hand on Deville. Naomi slapped Deville across the face and knocked her down in the process…

Powell’s POV: A good segment with Deville being put in her place by her boss. They did a good job of emphasizing that Naomi should get a fair shake in her match against Flair. Whether she does or not remains to be seen, but it’s a good hook for the match.

The broadcast team hyped the Smackdown Women’s Championship and then read a sponsored preview of the show with previously advertised segments…

Highlights aired of Big E and Kofi Kingston interrupting a Los Lotharios photo shoot followed by their match from last week. The New Day duo made their entrance for a rematch… [C]

Backstage, Kayla Braxton introduced Angel and Humberto as two of the most handsome wrestlers in WWE. Angel said spoke about being great lovers and ferocious competitors, and then made their entrance. Smackdown ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced up a kiss cam gimmick, and then Angel and Humberto kissed a planted fan on the cheeks at ringside…

1. Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto. The New Day duo were on the offensive heading into an early break. [C] Big E and Kingston set up for their finisher on Humberto, but Kingston spotted Angel coming at him and dove on him at ringside. Moments later, Kingston hit his double stomp and had the pin, but Angel returned to break it up.

Angel performed a moonsault from the top rope onto Big E at ringside. Humberto performed the same move on Kingston in the ring and got a close near fall. Angel tagged in. Humberto hoisted up Kingston, but he slipped away and shoved Humberto into the corner, which knocked Angel down. Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise on Humberto. Kingston went for a sunset flip style move from the ropes on Angel, who rolled through and ended up getting the pin…

“Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto defeated Big E and Kofi Kingston in 10:20.

Powell’s POV: Another good match from these teams. It’s nice to see Los Lotharios get the win to set up the need for a rubber match. That said, it’s still disappointing to see Big E back in the tag team division rather than working as a top singles wrestler. By the way, WWE is taping next week’s Smackdown tonight in New Orleans because the crew will be traveling to Saudi Arabia next week for the Elimination Chamber. First, it will be interesting to see if that means Pat McAfee is going to miss next week’s show or if they’ll go with overdubbed commentary. Second, we are looking for results from this taping from anyone who attended tonight’s show.

Megan Morant tried to interview The Viking Raiders backstage, but they were attacked by Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos stole their decorative headgear…

A production crew member mic’d up Roman Reigns for an interview while Paul Heyman watched intently… [C]