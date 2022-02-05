What's happening...

02/05 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Ronda Rousey makes her WrestleMania decision, Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman explains his actions, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Los Lotharios, Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus, Natalya vs. Aliyah

February 5, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Ronda Rousey makes her WrestleMania decision, Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman explains his actions, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Los Lotharios, Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus, Natalya vs. Aliyah, and more (25:01)…

Click here for the February 5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.