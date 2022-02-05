02/05 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Ronda Rousey makes her WrestleMania decision, Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman explains his actions, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Los Lotharios, Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus, Natalya vs. Aliyah

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Ronda Rousey makes her WrestleMania decision, Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman explains his actions, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Los Lotharios, Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus, Natalya vs. Aliyah, and more (25:01)…

Click here for the February 5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.