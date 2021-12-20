AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Kaun vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and The Bunny vs. Jessica James, Gigi Rey, and Lady Bird Monroe.

-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and The Blade vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder.

-Amber Rodriguez vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski.

Powell’s POV: Kaun teamed with Moses as the SOS tag team in Ring of Honor. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.