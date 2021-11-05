What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

November 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns after missing last week’s show.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members either later tonight or on Saturday.

