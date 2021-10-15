ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television lineups, ROHStrong Podcast guest, another title match set for the Championship Edition of the ROH Wrestling

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show includes Dragon Lee and Kenny King vs. “SOS” Moses and Kaun for the ROH Tag Titles, and Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, World Famous CB, and Joe Keys in an eight-man tag match.

-The October 23 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show carries a “Pure vs. Violence” theme with members of Violence Unlimited facing The Foundation in the following matches: Jay Lethal vs. Homicide, Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams, and Tony Deppen vs. Rhett Titus.

-Josh Woods will defend the ROH Pure Championship against LSG on the forthcoming Championship Edition of ROH Wrestling. As previously noted, the same show is headlined by Bandido vs. Alex Zayne for the ROH World Championship.

-Willow will be Kevin Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on the Women’s Division Wednesday and ROH Week By Week matches that will stream on the ROH website next week, The Briscoes working for Game Changer Wrestling, ROH talent on the Wrestle Carnival “Carnival Mania” card that will be held on November 14 in Nottingham, England, the next edition of Roleplay of Honor, and more.