NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Lio Rush for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

-Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs.

-Fred Yehi vs. JR Kratos.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available on Sunday mornings.