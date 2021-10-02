NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Tom Lawlor vs. Lio Rush for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.
-Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs.
-Fred Yehi vs. JR Kratos.
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available on Sunday mornings.
